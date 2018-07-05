CBS addresses inappropriate behavior on 'Big Brother,' promises 'future consequences'

CBS vowed Wednesday to take action if contestants on the reality show "Big Brother" continue to engage in "inappropriate behavior and offensive comments."

The network released a statement following an outcry after two contestants on the show’s 20th season appeared to make racially offensive comments on the 24-hour live cam, Us Weekly reported. The cast members, Angela Rummans, 26, and Rachel Swindler, 29, compared their skin after a tan to their black roommate Bayleigh Dayton.

“My stomach is as dark as Bay,” Swindler said to Rummans in reference to Dayton. “I can’t be in the sun for two days straight. … I will change ethnicities. I already have.”

“I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration,” Rummans replied.

Another cast member, JC Mounduix, 28, was also criticized after the live cam appeared to capture him attempting to use an ice cream scooper on several housemates' genitalia, The Wrap reported.

He was also allegedly seen touching a female cast member’s groin. Viewers called for CBS to boot Mounduix from the show, The Wrap reported.

“'Big Brother’ is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone,” CBS said in a statement. “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future ‘Big Brother’ broadcast on CBS.”

This is not the first time contestants on “Big Brother” have come under scrutiny for inappropriate behavior.

In the show’s second season, Justin Sebik was removed from the program after he placed a knife under a cast member’s throat and warned that he would kill her.