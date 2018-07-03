Chip and Joanna Gaines end feud with writer who slammed the 'Fixer Upper' stars' family values

The writer who pegged “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines as a work-first, kids-second couple in an opinion piece two months ago has reached out to the reality TV couple to apologize directly.

Daryl Austin penned a piece for USA Today in April arguing that the uber-successful couple couldn’t put their children first when they were filming a television show and running their multiple businesses.

“There is much to be admired about them, including their commitments to their faith, marriage, family and community,” Austin said of the HGTV stars. “There’s an important distinction, however, that I think their millions of fans and would-be imitators need to remember: Chip and Joanna Gaines did not get where they are now by putting their family first.”

Chip Gaines responded to the article in a tweet, saying” I don’t know Daryl, & he clearly doesn’t know me. But for the record: If there is ever a need w/ my family (1st), I’ll shut this circus down so fast it will make your head spin. BUT Jo & I believe, w/ God anything is possible. Including having an amazing family AND a career you love.”

Austin apologized in a Fox News piece in May, and recently reached out to directly the Gaines family when the couple welcomed their fifth child, PEOPLE magazine reports.

A rep for the Gaines family told the magazine that the feud with Austin was “water under the bridge.” Austin told the magazine that it gave him a “sense of closure.”

“I already respected them a lot, despite some concerns I addressed in that article, but now I respect them even more,” he told PEOPLE.

Austin said the Gaines’ even offered him a stay free of charge at one of the vacation rental homes in Waco, Texas, Entertainment Weekly reported. He said he turned down the offer because he did not feel “comfortable with them paying for it,” but said he would visit the city one day.