Jim Carrey to play 'Sonic The Hedgehog' villain Robotnik

Here’s an intriguing combination: Jim Carrey and “Sonic The Hedgehog.”

Sources said Carrey is negotiating to star in the Paramount film in the role of Robotnik, a villain in the live action/CGI adaptation of the hit Sega video game. Pic stars James Marsden and Tika Sumpter and is directed by Jeff Fowler. Neal Moritz, Mie Onishi and Tim Miller are producers. Pat Casey & Josh Miller wrote the script. Sonic must stop Dr. Eggman from completing his plans for world domination is basically the gist of this one.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” has spanned several iterations from Sega consoles in the 1990s to mobile fan and absorption into the Nintendo Mario Brothers video game universe. The series had sold over 80 million physical copies of games and over 350 million units across packaged software and mobile downloads. Sonic has also spawned five TV series in its history.

Carrey, who spends a lot of his time now painting and sketching, last starred in “Dark Crimes” and “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond” and he has been exec producing the Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here” and he’s exec producing and starring in Showtime’s “Kidding” which premieres in September.

He’s repped by WME and attorney Deborah Klein.

This article originally appeared in Deadline.