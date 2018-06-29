'Falcon Crest' star Lorenzo Lamas files for divorce from fifth wife

Lorenzo Lamas is calling it quits again.

According to Us Weekly, the "Falcon Crest" actor, 60, and his fifth wife, Shawna Craig, have split after seven years of marriage.

In documents obtained by the outlet, Lamas filed for divorce from the "Second Wives Club" star, 32, on June 29. However, he listed their date of separation as June 6, 2016.

The former couple tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2011 after only three months of dating.

Last June, Craig opened up to Fox News about how she met Lamas through a friend, who suggested the pair should date.

“Lorenzo said, ‘Oh, I would love to, but I have a girlfriend,’” Craig said at the time. “So it was kind of an awkward transition. I thought we could be friends.”

But a week after the initial meeting, the two saw each other again — and this time the actor made a move.

“He said, ‘I’d like to take you out on a date, if that’s OK,’” she recalled. “I said, ‘Well, you have a girlfriend and I would never do that.’ Then he said, ‘I actually broke up with her because it wasn’t a serious relationship. I wanted to be honest with you and start things off properly with you. That’s all buttoned up now and I would like to take you out.’”

Not too long after, Lamas proposed.

“He showed me the ring. And I said, ‘Oh, no, no, no,'” said Craig. “I mean, it had only been three months… [but] we were engaged for a little over a year and then got married in Mexico. It was great.”

But marrying the actor wasn’t all glitz and glamour. Lamas, who was previously married four times and has six children, was faced with financial issues.

In 2015, Lamas told Fox News he didn’t have his former wives sign prenuptial agreements because “It’s like you’re almost professing failure at the outset.” In addition, he grew tired of waiting for a phone call to “get me on another B-movie,” prompting him to pursue a new role as a commercial pilot.

Still, Craig insisted Lamas’ past didn’t make her think twice about the marriage.

“No, it didn’t make me question anything because he’s such an honest, good person and my best friend, first and foremost,” she explained. “[But] it did bother me. I just felt like he had spent all of his time, energy, and resources on these people who I didn’t really feel had his best interest at heart and didn’t love him as much as I love him unconditionally.

"So it would always make me sad that he struggled with his finances… I thought, ‘I wish our lives had started off easier where we can have fun and enjoy each other' instead of, from the very beginning, be stressed with all the things that come along with being with Lorenzo. But that’s something I’ve always struggled with. It has gotten better in the last year or so, but… I would get very said about it and I cried. It was hard.”

Craig previously chronicled her and Lamas' relationship in front of the cameras for E!’s “Second Wives Club” where she, along with three other celebrity wives, revealed what their high-profile marriages were really like. The model believed discussing her husband’s finances made them more relatable to audiences.

“I think the way that was put together, I didn’t really say it exactly the way it came across,” she admitted. “It is definitely an issue because he’s got three kids that are still young and he’s taking care of them… but I think a lot of people go through that. Sometimes finances are great, sometimes it’s hard. I think that’s really relatable. There’s no shame in struggling… I think that’s just life.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.