Joe Jackson speaks out amid terminal cancer reports: 'I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see'

On Sunday, Joe Jackson posted a thoughtful reflection on life as he remains hospitalized with terminal cancer.

"I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes," he wrote on Twitter, alongside a silhouetted photo of himself standing near the ocean during a sunset.

The note comes after the 89-year-old was hospitalized on Friday in Las Vegas, with terminal cancer, according to a Jackson family source. The source also revealed that Jackson had been battling the illness for some time, and doctors recently told members of the family that he has limited time to live because the cancer cannot be treated.

Jackson has faced other hospitalizations, including last year where rumors of his death swirled after he was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital due to a high fever that occurred during a routine checkup.

"The rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated," he wrote in a note, titled "I Am 100% Alive," on his website. "Please ignore all the stupid false rumors from people who seem to find humor in such topics."

His daughter, Janet Jackson, was in a similarly reflective mood on Saturday at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she was honored with the Impact Award. During her speech, she thanked her fans for the honor and noted that her mother, Katherine Jackson, father Joe, and siblings--including the late Michael Jackson--made her who she is today.

“It’s beautiful, it’s humbling to be recognized as someone who's had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it's only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life,” she said. “My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best I can."

“My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar for artistic excellence…Every day I am impacted by young people such as you who are demanding social change," she added. "Sometimes, having an impact can be a simple act, a smile, a handshake, or a hug...This means so much to me coming from all of you."

Meanwhile, Paris Jackson did not seem to approve of the message posted to her grandfather's Twitter. "This is a beautiful tweet. Though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it," Michael Jackson's 20-year-old daughter wrote in response. "My grandfather did not tweet this. I'm not sure if he’s ever used this account."