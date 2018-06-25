Jana Kramer expecting baby No. 2 after suffering miscarriages

Country singer Jana Kramer‘s family is growing.

The “One Tree Hill” alum, 34, and husband Mike Caussin are expecting their second child together after she suffered multiple miscarriages.

“Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited! Jolie is going to be a big sister & we’re becoming a family of 4!” she announced on Instagram on Monday.

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Jun 25, 2018 at 3:23am PDT

The baby is expected to arrive in November.

Kramer’s pregnancy comes after she revealed in December that she had suffered a miscarriage — and it wasn’t her first one.

“I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not. This unfortunately isn’t my first loss,” she shared. “When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently … and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now.”

Although it appears Kramer and Caussin are happily married now, the two previously split when he entered rehab in August 2016. Kramer later said they broke up because Caussin had cheated on her.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.