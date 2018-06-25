Dolly Parton's Dollywood sued for millions over rider's alleged spinal injury

Dolly Parton's theme park, Dollywood, is reportedly being sued after a mother of two claims to have suffered a spinal injury on one of the rides.

According to TMZ, a husband and wife have filed suit against Dollywood over injuries they say the wife suffered while riding the RiverRush Water Coaster at Dollywood Splash Country last summer. TMZ reports that the couple took their two daughters to the theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and they say what started out as a fun outing turned into a serious injury.

Dollywood's website calls the attraction "Tennessee's first and only water coaster," saying it "races through the trees four stories in the air as you experience four drops along 1,175 feet of track."

In court documents obtained by TMZ, the couple claim they followed Dollywood Splash Country staff instructions while boarding the water ride, but as the raft reached the apex of its ascent, the wife was "propelled off the seat and she then fell down into the raft striking her spine on the hard surface." According to the filing, she heard something pop, followed by a burning sensation. She claims she had no feeling in her legs and was unable to move them at the end of the ride, and the suit claims she suffered a compression fracture and other spinal injuries.

The couple are asking for more than $2 million, claiming the park was negligent and failed to properly warn patrons about the dangers of the ride.

Another couple, Tedi and Derryl Brown, sued Dollywood in 2014, claiming the wife suffered a permanent brain injury after falling from a ride called the Waltzing Swinger. Dollywood responded to that complaint by claiming Brown jumped off the ride before it stopped, and the parties later agreed to mediation.

Taste of Country reached out to Dollywood for comment on TMZ's report. In a written reply, a spokesperson states, "We are aware of the allegations listed in the suit but do not comment on pending litigation."