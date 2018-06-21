Expand / Collapse search
Heather Locklear released after three-day psychiatric hold: report

Heather Locklear was arrested on Feb. 25, 2018 for domestic violence and attacking police officers.

Heather Locklear was released following her three-day hold in a hospital psych ward, a new report revealed.

The actress was hospitalized over the weekend after she threatened to kill herself and was held on a 5150 call in which a person can be held for 72 hours against their will for evaluation and treatment.

RadarOnline reported Thursday that the 56-year-old returned home.

A rep for Locklear did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The Ventura County Fire Department was called to Locklear’s home on Sunday after a family member called 911 expressing concern for the actress’ safety, TMZ first reported.

According to dispatch audio obtained by the outlet, Locklear was looking for a gun but "does not have access to any weapons."

The recent incident also comes after the actress was arrested in February on charges of domestic violence and assault on three police officers. She checked herself into a treatment facility in March to help with her battle with addiction, which she has struggled with for years.