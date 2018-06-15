Leah Remini lands new TV gig following 'Kevin Can Wait' cancellation

Leah Remini is already moving on to a new sitcom following the cancellation of her previous series, "Kevin Can Wait."

The outspoken actress has signed on to star in an as-of-yet untitled multi-cam Fox sitcom created by the comedic minds behind "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the Middle America family sitcom, Remini stars as Jean, a politically conservative woman who simultaneously lives a very progressive life as a lesbian who is married to a woman named Betty.

Kevin James and Leah Remini Thank Fans After ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Is Canceled

Together, they raise Jean's two sons, alongside their father, Richie, who lives in Jean and Betty's garage.

McElhenney and Rosell's fellow "Always Sunny" producers Nick Frenkel, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton will be serving as executive producers on the new sitcom, however, they are not expected to appear in the cast.

The Fox series serves as Remini's follow-up to her role on CBS' "Kevin Can Wait," which reunited the actress with her "King of Queens" co-star Kevin James.

Patton Oswalt Reacts to His 'King of Queens' Co-Stars Kevin James and Leah Remini's TV Reunion

After appearing as a guest star during the first season of the show, Remini came on board as a series regular in the second season, after star Erinn Hayes -- who played the wife to James' character -- was unexpectedly killed off during the break between seasons.

The actress also serves as the creator and executive producer of the Emmy-winning docuseries "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" on A&E, which will be kicking off its third season this fall.

Leah Remini Defends ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season Premiere After Erinn Hayes’ Character Is Killed Off