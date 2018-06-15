Jim Carrey's latest artwork depicts 'Calvin and Hobbes' character urinating on Trump's grave

Jim Carrey is at it again.

In the actor's latest politically charged artwork, Carrey drew a Calvin, of "Calvin and Hobbes," urinating on President Trump's tombstone.

"Here lies No. 45 went to hell and took the GOP with him," the grave's inscription reads. The tombstone also has Trump's signature hair on top of it.

Carrey captioned the tweet, "Oh how I urine for this all to be over!"

The crude image is the latest in the 56-year-old's viral political paintings.

On Tuesday, Carrey shared a painting seemingly taking aim at Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un amid their historic summit in Singapore.

In the caricature from the actor, Trump, sporting a blue suit and red tie, appears to be holding a microphone for a speaking Kim, who seems to be dressed up as a missile. The North Korean’s outfit reads, "I STARVED MY PEOPLE TO MAKE THIS MISSILE." Kim also appears to be giving the hand symbol for peace while raising up a sign saying, "LITTLE ROCKET MAN."

Accompanying the tweet, Carrey also wrote this caption: "Let’s Make A Deal: You’ll be a real world leader. I’ll sway the midterm elections. And together we will save the world from the bloodthirsty Canadians."

In March, the actor posted a drawing depicting Trump as the Wicked Witch of the West. First lady Melania Trump, as well as White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, have also been targeted in Carrey’s images.

