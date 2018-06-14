Meghan Markle reportedly calls Prince Harry the 'best husband ever'

Meghan Markle is loving married life!

The Duchess of Sussex, who joined Queen Elizabeth II for a day of appearances in Chester, England, on Thursday, gushed about her new husband, Prince Harry, while greeting fans.

A source tells ET that the 36-year-old called Harry the "best husband ever" and told well-wishers that married life is "wonderful," adding, "I’m really enjoying it."

Meghan's Thursday appearances with Queen Elizabeth, 92, marks her first royal engagement without Harry, 33, by her side. For the occasion, Meghan wore a white dress, black belt and a matching shoulder cover by Givenchy, the same designer that made her wedding gown, while the Queen looked classy in a lime green suit.

The two appeared to be getting along splendidly as they giggled with one another throughout the day.

It's been nearly a month since Meghan and Harry's royal wedding, and although she seems to be handling everything like a pro in public, a source told ET that she has been turning to members of the royal family and the staff to ensure she doesn't have a misstep.

"She has been warmly embraced by both Kate [Middleton] and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall], and even Harry has been doing what he can to make sure she feels comfortable and at ease," the source said.