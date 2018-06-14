'Kevin Can Wait' star Leah Remini tapped to play conservative lesbian in upcoming sitcom

Leah Remini has been plucked away from the CBS roster following the cancellation of "Kevin Can Wait" and will join Fox in a new family comedy.

The actress comes from the series where she starred alongside her familiar TV husband Kevin James in a show that served as an ad hoc follow up to their long-time hit series “King of Queens,” however "Kevin Can Wait" aired for just two seasons before being canceled by CBS in May. Remini was brought on to replace actres Erinn Hayes after Season 1.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Remini, 47, will play Jean in the new Fox sitcom. Her character is described as being ultra conservative with her social beliefs, but is liberal in her lifestyle and the way she and her wife, Betty, raise Jean’s two boys.

The series further adds to the intriguing storyline by inserting Jean’s ex-husband, and father to her children, Richie in the mix. He will reportedly have a home in Jean's garage.

The untitled series will be written by Rob McElhenney and Rob Orswell along with Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Nick Frenkel who teamed up on “’It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" for FX.

Despite the cancelation of “Kevin Can wait,” Remini continues to push forward creating new content. In addition to her new Fox role, Remini remains busy working on Season 3 of her Emmy award-winning docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” which is slated to premiere in the fall.

Remini was a member for 30 years and her co-host Mike Rinder was a member for approximately 25 years and served as the executive director of the Office of Special Affairs before they both cut ties from the church.