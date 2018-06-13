Jamie Foxx vehemently denies he sexually assaulted a woman in 2002

Actor Jamie Foxx spoke out on Wednesday against a claim that he assaulted a woman with his penis 16 years ago.

Foxx told TMZ the claim is “absurd” and he will challenge the woman in court.

The woman told police last week that the incident happed in Las Vegas in 2002 when she and a friend were attending a party hosted by Foxx, TMZ reported. The woman reportedly claims Foxx hit her in the face with his penis when she refused to perform oral sex on him.

After the alleged assault, one of Foxx’s friends allegedly told the woman to leave the house and she went back to her home in Los Angeles to get treatment for a panic attack, the gossip website reported.

“Jamie emphatically denies that this incident ever occurred, and he will be filing a report with the Las Vegas Police Department against the woman for filing a false police report against him,” Foxx’s attorney told TMZ in a statement, adding that Foxx's team only learned of the alleged incident when the site contacted them.

The woman said the #MeToo movement inspired her to come out, according to TMZ.

Las Vegas police reportedly consider the case an open investigation, though statute of limitations in Nevada is three years.