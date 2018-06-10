Teresa Giudice went from 'Housewife' to bodybuilder

Teresa Giudice flaunted her taut tummy and toned arms for the judges of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday.

The competition, which was held in Medford, New Jersey, welcomed bodybuilders from all over the area.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 46, took to the stage in the swimsuit competition wearing a glittery purple bikini that highlighted all of her training from the last several months.

She completed her ensemble with chandelier earrings and lucite heels.

“She has been training since December five or six times per week,” a source told Page Six adding the reality-TV fixture has “drastically” changed her diet.

“[She] has told friends she would consider competing in the future, but for now, no plans to do so,” the insider added. “[She] wanted to challenge herself physically and is extremely happy with how she did, coming in 3rd out of 8.”

Fitness has been an important part of Giudice’s life since exiting prison in 2015 after spending 15 months behind bars for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud.

