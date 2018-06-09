Trump 'very sad' over Anthony Bourdain's death

President Trump said Friday he was saddened by Anthony Bourdain’s sudden passing — even though the salty celebrity chef regularly roasted him.

Bourdain committed suicide in France and the president was magnanimous in offering his condolences.

“Yeah, I think it’s very sad. In fact, I want to extend to his family my heartfelt condolences. That was very shocking,” Trump told reporters in Canada.

“When I woke up this morning: ‘Anthony Bourdain is dead.’ And I enjoyed his show. He was quite a character, I will say. But I just want to extend my condolences.”

Yet television’s commander in chef made no secret of his hate of Trump. Bourdain had joked about poisoning the president, compared him unfavorably to fascists and mocked the size of his hands.

“I will never eat in his restaurant,” Bourdain told Eater shortly after Trump’s election. “I have utter contempt for him, utter and complete contempt.”

Although Bourdain once said he’s never sit down for a meal with Trump, he had second thoughts if Chinese food were served.

“Trump would be interesting,” he told Thrillist back in 2016, “because watching him struggle with chopsticks would be pretty f–king hilarious.’

Bourdain wondered out loud: “How does he even grab chopsticks with those little fingers?”

Trump’s critics have never let him off the hook over military deferments that kept him from dining in a mess hall in Vietnam.

Bourdain went as far as saying that Trump doesn’t compare favorably to Italian army veteran and future dictator Benito Mussolini.

“I mean, Mussolini served his country in combat and did a credible job, and I don’t think you could say that about, you know, this guy,” Bourdain told Business Insider in 2016.

The host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” dished dark humor last year when TMZ asked him: “If Trump and Kim Jong Un were going to have a bit of a summit to try and mend relations and they wanted you to cater, what would you serve?”

“Hemlock,” Bourdain deadpanned.

Politics aside, Bourdain said he could never trust any man who orders his steaks well-done, as the president has been known to do.

“Donald Trump’s ordering steak well-done with ketchup hurts me,” the chef told Town & Country last year. “I think that’s a window into his soul.”