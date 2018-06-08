Anthony Bourdain's life in pictures
Anthony Bourdain was found dead on June 8 in a hotel room in Paris. The celebrity chef was 61.
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead early Friday morning
(FOX Graphics)
Anthony Bourdain attends the Governors Ball at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 11, 2016
(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Anthony Bourdain with Asia Argento at the Women In The World Summit in New York City, April 12, 2018
(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
President Barack Obama with Anthony Bourdain in Hanoi, Vietnam May 24, 2016
(Instagram)
Anthony Bourdain arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 11, 2016
(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Anthony Bourdain cooking for his daughter
(Instagram)
Anthony Bourdain winning the Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, in Los Angeles, August 16, 2014
(REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian)
Anthony Bourdain poses for a promotional photo for his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."
(CNN)
Anthony Bourdain films his CNN show in Israel
(CNN)
Anthony Bourdain films his show "Parts Unknown" in Tokyo
(CNN)
Anthony Bourdain appears on "Late Night with Seth Myers"
(NBC)
Anthony Bourdain in the kitchen at the Les Halles restaurant in Washington, DC, June 13, 2000
(The Washington Times/ZUMA PRESS)
