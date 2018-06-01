Kendall Jenner and rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons spotted on date in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner’s romance with 76ers star Ben Simmons is heating up — despite accusations he cheated with the supermodel on his ex-girlfriend, singer Tinashe.

After we reported that the pair’s been together for weeks, with dates on both coasts, TMZ said Jenner and Simmons were seen on a dinner date on Wednesday at LA hot spot The Nice Guy before hitting Hyde and heading back to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills together.

Simmons was seen helping Jenner with an overnight bag.

Tinashe’s teen brother accused Simmons of breaking his sister’s heart on Sunday, which would overlap with the alleged Jenner romance.

Other reports said that Simmons and Tinashe split on May 25, with one outlet reasoning, ironically, that she had been acting too much like a Kardashian.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.