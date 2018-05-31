Meghan Markle's father denies asking Duchess of Sussex for money before her marriage to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas is debunking claims that he asked his famous daughter for money just weeks before she married Britain’s Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex.

Tabloids insisted the 73-year-old reached out to the 36-year-old former “Suits” stars for money on at least two occasions earlier this month and Markle refused to help.

Thomas told TMZ Thursday the rumor is “just plain bulls---.” The former Hollywood lighting director said he has “a decent retirement fund” and doesn’t need his daughter’s help for money.

Thomas added that if he did ever need financial assistance, he is certain Markle would come to the rescue.

Thomas also claimed money has never been a topic of discussion between the two and neither brings it up. Instead, he’s been focusing on resting since his heart surgery and plans on going to his two-week follow-up checkup next week.

Just days before Markle walked down the aisle in front of millions, she announced her father wouldn’t attend the royal wedding following his heart surgery.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” she said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Kensington Palace then announced Markle would be walked down the aisle by Prince Charles, Harry’s father.

Thomas' surgery followed days of press surrounding his health and speculation on whether or not he’d attend the royal wedding.

He also stirred headlines when it was revealed he staged paparazzi photos that showed him preparing for the big day. His daughter, Markle’s half-sister Samantha Grant, claimed she had set up the paparazzi shoot.

Despite the scandal, Thomas told TMZ he was bursting with pride over his daughter’s televised marriage and was frustrated he couldn’t be there due to his poor health.

“The service was beautiful and its history,” he said. “I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter’s hand.

"My baby girl is a duchess and I love her so much. When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her.”

Thomas shared he watched the ceremony from his bed while recuperating from surgery.

“Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax, and all of my relatives will just shut up about everything,” he said.

