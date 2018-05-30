Jim Carrey blasts Trump, NFL over national anthem controversy

Comedian Jim Carrey took to social media Tuesday to bash President Trump and the NFL over the latest controversy surrounding the league and the national anthem.

Carrey expressed his displeasure over the league’s decision in a tweet attached to a satirical painting of President Trump.

“NFL -- who exploits players for 3yrs (sic) then abandons them to a lifetime of pain -- sided with a draft-dodging racist who uses fake patriotism to squash peaceful protest. Corporations shld (sic) rethink sponsoring moral cowardice before we start asking: whose side is Nationwide really on?”

Carrey echoed some of the sentiments felt by other NFL players over the national anthem policy and the president’s comments regarding the announcement.

President Trump told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade last week that he supported the NFL’s new policy and blasted the players who have decided to take a knee during the anthem to protest racial injustices.

“I don’t think people should be staying in the locker rooms, but still I think it’s good. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem. You shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there. Maybe they shouldn’t be in the country,” Trump said.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin called Trump an “idiot” for his comments, while Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall called the president’s remarks “disgusting.”