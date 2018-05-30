Drake is 'deadbeat' father who had kid with French porn star, rapper claims in new diss track

Drake is a “deadbeat” father who had a son with a former French porn star, rival rapper Pusha T claims in a new diss track targeting the Toronto rapper.

Pusha T's freestyle song, “The Story of Adidon,” is also making waves because it appears to feature a young Drake in blackface.

The New York City rapper claims that the artwork on his single is real and that he doesn’t “edit images.”

As for the child allegation, TMZ reported that the mother, identified as Sophie Brussaux, has hired a lawyer to help try and get child support from Drake claiming that she was pregnant with his baby.

Drake has denied the claim.

“If it is in fact Drake's child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child,” Drake’s representative told TMZ earlier this month.

Pusha T's new jab comes days after Drake responded to one of his songs from his latest album, “Daytona.”

The feud between the two rap stars reignited last week when Pusha T’s new album, produced by Kanye West, was released. In his song “Infrared,” Pusha T accused Drake of continuing to use a ghostwriter to write songs for him – something Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill had accused him of doing as well.

Drake responded by releasing the song “Duppy Freestyle” on Friday hitting out at Pusha T and likening him to a faded autograph, according to Billboard. Drake went on to say that he would request a $100,000 invoice from Pusha T for “promotional assistance and career reviving.”

It’s unclear whether Drake will continue this feud any further. But with his album “Scorpion” set to drop on June 30, Pusha T might be hearing from the OVO artist once more.