James Corden and Adam Levine's 'Carpool Karaoke' interrupted by police who try to pull them over

James Corden and "Carpool Karaoke" guest, Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, appear to be in some in some trouble with the law on the most recent episode of Corden's singing car show.

On Thursday, the long-time Maroon 5 band member joined Corden for his latest episode of "Carpool Karaoke." But as the two began to break into song, they are interrupted by the sound of cop car sirens.

Finally, the pair discovers that they are being trailed by a police officer in a Sheriff's car who proceeds to pull up beside them while they are mid song.

But instead of slowing down, Corden rolls down the window and yells to the officier. “Hello, sir?”

“I’m gonna pull you over so you can sing a song for me," the cop yells back.

Realizing that they had been caught in the act, the pair laughs and Corden yells, “You want us to pull over so he can sing a song for you?”

“Just because you caused a traffic hazard,” the cop says.

Throughout the rest of the episode, Levine and Corden sing some of the rocker's famous hits such as "Sugar" and "Moves Like Jagger," while also engaging in some unique road activities such as car racing and taking part in a balancing competition where the two attempt to balance objects such as safety cones and brooms on their faces.

Corden has made his grand return to "The Late Late Show" after having attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in Windsor, England on May 19. Corden and his wife Julia Carey, were among the list A-list celebrities who attended the royal affair.

The Monday following the wedding, Corden appeared on his talk show and joked that while the wedding was “the most wonderful and inclusive” ceremony he had ever attended, there was one thing that he didn't enjoy.

“There were flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen, and I get quite bad allergies if I’m in such close proximity to flowers,” said Corden. “So, for a lot of the ceremony, I just needed to sneeze.”

The talk show host explained that he held in his urge to sneeze throughout the ceremony in order to avoid embarrassing himself in front of the world. But despite holding back sneezes, Corden said that ceremony was one for the ages.

"I was proud to be British on that day. I was a modern forward thinking couple, having the exact ceremony that they wanted and the brought Britain and the world together for a wonderful occasion," he said. "Congrats to the newlyweds!"