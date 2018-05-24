Ronan Farrow defends mother and sister against accusations from brother Moses, Woody Allen

Ronan Farrow is defending his mother and sister one day after his brother, Moses Farrow, published a blog post making accusations against them in an effort to dispute allegations of molestation against their father, Woody Allen.

As previously reported, Dylan claims Allen sexually assaulted her in 1992 when she was 7. Moses backs up his father’s claim, that their mother Mia meticulously coached Dylan to make these accusations against him, an assertion he reiterated in his blog post.

Moses, 40, was adopted by Mia from South Korea in 1980, two years before Allen adopted him as well. In addition to claiming his mother set out to ruin Allen after he began a romantic relationship with Mia’s other adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, Moses outlined an alleged pattern of physical abuse on the part of Mia.

“Not worth saying much to dignify the repeated campaign to discredit my sister, often by attacking our mother,” Ronan wrote in a response note on Twitter. “This happens every time Dylan speaks, so this is all I’ll offer: my mother did an extraordinary job raising us, and none of my siblings with whom I’ve spoken ever witnessed anything but love and care from a single mom who went through hell to keep her kids safe.”

The Pulitzer-prize-winner goes on to explain that these claims are nothing new from Moses and that Allen had tried for many years to turn the family against his mother, alleging he went as far as to make paying for his college education contingent on turning against Mia. Ronan says he declined that offer.

“I hesitated to speak on this only because I didn’t want to draw attention to a smear campaign that has been running since Dylan’s pediatrician first called the police almost 30 years ago,” he concluded. “I believe my sister.”

In his blog post, Moses accused his mother of dragging their siblings down stairs, locking them in closets and physically hitting and pushing them throughout their childhood.

