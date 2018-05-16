Pauley Perrette's ex husband files lawsuit alleging she stalked him and broke into his home

Amid accusations of physical assault while working on the CBS series “NCIS,” actress Pauley Perrette is the subject of a lawsuit filed by her ex husband that alleges she stalked him after their split in 2004.

Perrette was named in a suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, obtained by Fox News. In it, her ex husband, Canadian actor and musician Francis “Coyote” Shivers, claims the 49-year-old actress previously tried to ruin his reputation and even went as far as to break into his home through a window to attack his “female companion.”

Details of the alleged window incident are scarce, but the court papers claim that Perrette crawled through Shiver’s window and immediately attacked his female guest while calling her a “s---” and a “w----.” She reportedly made extortionate threats to stalk Shivers and defame him as a stalker if he went through with the divorce filing rather than get back together with her.

Shivers claims in the suit that he didn’t give into her threats and filed for divorce, prompting the former “NCIS” star to continue to stalk and defame him. She reportedly sent handwritten death threats and sent malicious and harassing emails to dozens of his associates in the Hollywood United Neighborhood Council where he’d just been elected in 2016.

“Pauley Perrette is the ultimate ANTI-MeToo,” Shivers told Fox News. “A serial false accuser, whose own handwriting illustrates her obsession with using false accusations as weapons.”

Shiver’s wife of many years, Mayra Dias Gomes Shivers, posted a lengthy note on Facebook about the recent scandal in which she too accused Perrette of using false accusations as weapons.

“Although she has done so much to hurt others while successfully portraying herself as the absolute opposite to the media and her fans, all I wish is for her to seek proper mental health treatment and to stop victimizing innocent people in order to be recognized as a victim herself, or better, as a hero,” Gomes Shivers wrote.

Both Shivers and his wife cited rumors stemming from a report on Radar Online that suggest Perrette had a feud with her “NCIS” co-star Mark Harmon that speaks directly to her accusations of physical assault. However, there’s no evidence to suggest the two things are related at this time.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time the duo have gone to court over issues of stalking. Following the divorce filing, Perrette allegedly accused Shivers of stalking her and violating a restraining order she put on him, which led to his breif incarceration. The duo ended up in court with each lobbing stalking accusations at the other, ultimately ending in a contentious divorce two-year proceeding. As previously reported, it came to light that Shiver’s wife before Perrette, Bebe Buell, mother of actress Liv Tyler, had similar complaints of stalking and abuse with regards to Shivers.

Since that time, Perrette has been an outspoken advocate of stalking law reform in the United States. She recently appeared on a “48 Hours” special to discuss her experience with stalking and her views on the outdated laws that are meant to protect citizens. She stopped short, however, of naming Shivers directly.

Representatives for Perrette did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The news comes just one day after CBS released a statement on accusations that Perrette made on social media hinting that she left her role on “NCIS” due to an incident of physical abuse. The network revealed that it handled an incident over a year ago with the actress, and she thanked CBS for its response in a follow-up post on Twitter.

Since then, she’s yet to elaborate on the nature of her claims of physical assault.