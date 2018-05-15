Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars head to Europe while uninvited family members land in London ahead of wedding

Meghan Markle may have put her "Suits" days behind her, but that hasn't stopped a few of her former cast mates for supporting the soon-to-be royal on her big day.

Us Weekly reported on Monday that some of Markle's former "Suits" cast members have arrived in Europe ahead of the May 19 wedding celebration.

Jacinda Barrett, the wife of Markle's "Suits" co-star, Gabriel Macht, shared an image of her and her son on Mother's Day in front of Buckingham Palace.

The mother of the "Suits" leading man wrote, "Kissing in front of the Queen. #buckinghampalace Happy Mother’s Day to my Mum and all the extraordinary Mums around the world and to my angels for all of it."

A post shared by Jacinda Barrett (@jacindabarrett) on May 13, 2018 at 2:42pm PDT

Prior to her Mother's Day post, Barrett shared another image of herself trying on dresses with the caption, "Getting ready to fly to Europe, got places to go and people to see, but still deciding what to wear."

A post shared by Jacinda Barrett (@jacindabarrett) on May 11, 2018 at 10:50am PDT

Also on Mother's day, "Suits" star Sarah Rafferty, who played Macht's on-screen love interest, Donna Paulsen, shared a photo of herself in Paris with the caption, "Dear Paris, I’m pleased to introduce you to my littlest one. She likes sweets. I’m confident you’ll show her a good time."

But it's not just Markle's former castmates who have arrived in Europe this week.

TMZ reported that several members of Markle's extended family including her nephew, Tyler Dooley, his brother, Thomas, and their mother Tracy, who was married to Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., were spotted arriving at London's Heathrow airport on Monday morning. Though the extended family members are not invited to the actual wedding ceremony, they will work as correspondents for the May 19 ceremony on "Good Morning Britain."

Markle's family members arriving in London ahead of the big day comes after the news that her father, Thomas, decided to back out of walking his daughter down the aisle on Saturday.

Markle's dad reportedly decided not to attend the wedding after he suffered a heart attack a few days ago and admitted that he participated in staged paparazzi photos.

Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, took the blame for the staged paparazzi shots of her father.

She revealed on Twitter Monday that she came up with the idea to have their father photographed in Mexico, where he lives.

"The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault," Grant tweeted Monday morning. "The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family."

Following the scandal, Kensington Palace released a statement requesting "understanding and respect" for her Markle's father. Though the statement did not confirm TMZ's report that Thomas had decided not to attend the wedding on Saturday in Windsor, England.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," read the statement. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."