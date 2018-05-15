‘Lethal Weapon' star Damon Wayans calls out fired co-star Clayn Crawford for on-set injury

The on-set tension between Fox’s "Lethal Weapon" stars Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford that led to the latter’s recasting has been in the public eye for weeks. But now that the show’s fate is sealed — it was renewed for Season 3, with Seann William Scott taking over for Crawford — Wayans took to social media to tell his side of the story visually.

In three tweets early tonight, the actor behind the new iteration of Roger Murtaugh posted video of the incident in which he was hit in the head by shrapnel from a special-effects explosion. The kicker is that it’s from an episode directed by Crawford, which in part led to their beef. Here are screenshots of the posts because Wayans has taken his accounts private, so most users aren’t able to see them.

The short video appears to show an explosion to Wayans’ right, but he then grabs the back of his head. The ensuing photo shows a bleeding wound on the back left of his head, which Wayans posted with the caption: “How does this shrapnel hit me on the opposite side of the head?” The followup explainer tweet includes #noapology.

The bad blood between the actors grew to the point where they hardly were speaking to each other.The on-set tension and the shrapnel incident, along with other contributing factors, led to things on the show escalating to a point where it was in danger of cancellation as recently as last week. But on Sunday, Fox renewed it along with the announcement of Scott’s casting as a new character.

Crawford responded to the news by congratulating the "Lethal Weapon" cast and crew and thanking. During the network’s upfront presentation today in New York, Fox co-chairman Dana Walden said of Scott addition: “It wasnt our choice. Our partners at Warner Bros. came to us and said that they could not deliver the show as it was."

