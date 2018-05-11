'Last Man Standing' renewed by Fox; Tim Allen 'excited' for Season 7

Don’t call it a comeback.

“Last Man Standing” was resurrected at Fox for Season 7 on Friday after ABC canceled the popular show.

The news comes after Allen teased a possible reboot of his series on social media a few days ago.

The show’s original cast, including Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson, will also return.

“Excited?” asked Allen in a statement sent to Fox News. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited!

“When I heard the offer to create more episodes of ‘Last Man Standing,’ I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show.

"And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans but for making the bold move to bring ‘Last Man Standing’ back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you – a lot can happen in a year.”

“Last Man Standing” tells the story of a married father of three who tries to maintain his manliness in a world often dominated by women.

Gary Newman and Dana Walden, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group, said the decision to bring back the series was a no-brainer.

“’Last Man Standing’ ended too soon and the outcry from the fans has been deafening,” they shared. “We’ve wanted to put the show back together since its final taping a year ago, and Tim never gave up hope either. Thanks to its millions of devoted viewers and the irrepressible Tim Allen, we haven’t seen the last of ‘Last Man Standing.’”

“Last Man Standing” averaged 8.3 million viewers in Live + 7 ratings for the 2016-17 season on ABC. It was the network’s second most-watched comedy, after “Modern Family.”

However, ABC canceled the sitcom in May 2016 despite its high ratings. Many speculated at the time that the network axed the series over its politics — a rumor that ABC vehemently denied at the time.

After ABC's success with the reboot of "Roseanne," which features a pro-Trump character, calls for the network to bring back "Last Man Standing" were revived.

Allen, a conservative himself who has voiced his support for Trump, played Mike Baxter, who is also politically conservative on the show.

The 64-year-old told Fox News in August that he was overwhelmed by the support of his fans.

"The support from all the fans to bring back 'Last Man Standing' is truly overwhelming to me and so appreciated," Allen told Fox News exclusively. "I, along with the talented writers, wonderful crew and terrific actors, would definitely entertain the idea of bringing the show back as there is so much gas left in the tank, more to be said, and laughs to be had."

"Last Man Standing" is expected to return sometime in the 2018-19 season.