Jessie James Decker's brother says he suffered seizure while driving, crashed car

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Jessie James Decker’s younger brother, John James, was involved in a car crash earlier this week.

Jessie James Decker’s younger brother, John James, was involved in a car crash earlier this week.  (Reuters/Instagram)

Jessie James Decker’s younger brother, John James, was involved in a serious car crash earlier this week after he suffered a seizure while driving in Nashville.

James, 23, said he was driving to the gym when “all of a sudden” he started having a seizure.

"The only way I can describe it is that I was screaming in my own head but couldn't control my body," the singer's brother told E! News. "I remember thinking there was nothing I could do.

"I was conscious, but it was the smallest amount of consciousness I can describe. I had no idea what was happening. One minute I felt super healthy and on top of the world and the next my car was totaled,” he continued.

James said his fiancee, Ali, ran a half-mile to the site of the crash when she found out. He was hospitalized for further testing. James said he does not have a history of seizures.

"I am all about health and fitness," he explained. "I own a health and fitness company so this is the last thing I expected. I don't have a history of this, it was a complete crazy thing that happened."

James said he’s “lucky to be alive” and the incident left him with a different outlook on life.

"Here's what people don't understand. We all know we're gonna pass away one day, but I guarantee you if you really lived like you could die any minute, then you'd live a hell of a lot differently," he said. 

Jessie James Decker has not immediately commented on the incident.