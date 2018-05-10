Farrah Fawcett's son arrested after robbing local store at knifepoint, cops say

Farrah Fawcett's son, Redmond O'Neal, has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Los Angeles convenience store and holding up the store clerk with a knife on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Departement told Fox News that Fawcett's son walked into a Santa Monica 7-Eleven where he allegedly threatened the store clerk with a knife and demanded that he hand him the money from the convenience store's register.

A call was then placed to the cops around 2:30 a.m. that Tuesday morning about the incident involving O'Neal.

O'Neal fled the scene but the 33-year-old didn't get too far. The cops quickly arrived and arrested him. The LAPD told Fox News that when they stopped O'Neal they found a knife on his person. O'Neal's case will now be turned over to the district attorney and that he is currently being held on a $50,000 bail.

But O'Neal's most recent arrest is not his first run-in with the law.

Fawcett's son has a long history of drug addiction through most of his adult life.

In 2015, O'Neal was sentenced to three years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for violating his probation from related to an earlier drugs possession conviction.

O'Neal's half-sister Tatum O'Neal told People at the time, “I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction. He’s got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart. Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive.”

And back in 2011, O'Neal's probation was revoked after he admitted to using narcotics while in court-ordered rehab. He was sentenced to a year in rehab after he pled no contest to felony gun and heroin possession a month before.

According to People, that same year, O'Neal's father, Ryan, said that his son “never recovered from the loss of his mother."

Fawcett passed away in 2009. She died after battling cancer at the age of 62.