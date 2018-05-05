Kensington Palace shares new baby photos of Prince Louis

Kensington Palace shared new photos on Saturday of Prince Louis, the newest addition to the royal family.

The photos included one solo shot of the newborn and another with his older sister, Charlotte.

In a tweet, the palace said Prince Louis’ parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, wanted “to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.”

KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE WILLIAM WELCOME ROYAL BABY NO. 3: EVERYTHING WE KNOW

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, “are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis,” a follow up tweet said. Both pictures were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace, the palace said.

The first picture showed Prince Louis donning a sharp all-white outfit on April 26, just days after he was born on April 23.

The next one captured a sweet moment between the newborn and Charlotte, as she cuddled her baby brother and kisses him on the head. They said the photo was taken on May 2, the princess’ third birthday.

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE CELEBRATES HER 3RD BIRTHDAY: 5 FUN FACTS ABOUT THE BRITISH ROYAL

The third addition to the British royal family is formally known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace previously announced.

He is fifth in line to Britain's royal throne, behind his grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte. His uncle, Prince Harry, has moved down to sixth in line.

Fox News’ Jennifer Earl and The Associated Press contributed to this report.