'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines reveal how they divide parenting responsibilities

“Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines has dished on swaddling and diaper duty ahead of the birth of her fifth child.

She and her husband, fellow reality TV star Chip, are “sticking with what they know” for dividing childcare responsibilities for the newest addition to the family, PEOPLE reports.

Chip’s specialty? Swaddling, according to Joanna.

“He’s always been able to rock our babies to sleep,” she revealed. “He’s like, ‘I’m going to be holding the baby the entire time!’”

Joanna also spoke about another aspect of the pregnancy.

'FIXER UPPER' STAR CHIP GAINES SLAMS OP-ED WRITER WHO CLAIMS HE JOANNA DON'T PUT FAMILY FIRST

“I have forgotten almost everything, so it feels brand new,” she said.

“I tell Chip that I feel 25, and in my mind there’s something about it that gives me an extra kick in my step,” she added. “Forty and pregnant … who would have ever thought that was going to happen? But I’ll take it!”

The couple revealed last month they were squabbling over what to name the child.

“We’ve got two boys and two girls,” Chip told the Today Show. “This is really upsetting the balance of power. The boys might be able to outvote from here 'till kingdom come.”

The couple’s children include Drake, Duke, Ella and Emmie. They are between the ages of 8 to 13.

JOANNA GAINES SHARES HOW SHE REVEALED FIFTH PREGNANCY TO HER KIDS

The baby’s not here yet, but diaper duty is on the horizon -- something Joanna admits she and Chip could be out of practice with.

“We need to figure that one out again,” she told PEOPLE. “I don’t even remember, but I do remember the blowouts and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I’ve gotta get my stuff together. It’s coming!”

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.