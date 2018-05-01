NSYNC reunites for Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Twenty years since releasing their debut smash, “I Want You Back,” *NSYNC has been inducted onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick reunited to unveil the star on Monday morning on Hollywood Boulevard.

Taking to the podium, the five men paid tribute to loved ones including their parents, who were by their sides at the height of the group’s heyday.

“Our moms and dads have really been there -- y’all are the MPV,” Timberlake said. “They’re the reason that we were able to be where we were in the world and specifically for my mom, for the first couple of years that we were touring the world, I was a minor, which sounds crazy! And she was there every step of the way, so Mom, thank you so much.”

“And now to my beautiful wife, who’s here today and who’s now the mother of our beautiful son, I love you so much,” he continued, saluting Jessica Biel, who was in the crowd and sang along when fans broke into a singalong to “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

Kirkpatrick also paid tribute to his family, glancing at his wife, Karly, and baby son, Nash.

“For all of our families, you guys were there the whole way and you remember the whole crazy ride and now we have a star, which is really cool,” he said. “Mom, you’re the best. My sisters, my amazing wife and my little son, Nash, right there. It’s funny to look at him and he’s looking up at me like he has no idea why everyone’s going crazy right now. Nash, you got some of the best uncles on the planet right here if you ever got any problems.”

Talk show queen Ellen DeGeneres kicked off the formalities by recounting the *NSYNC knowledge she confessed to learning on Wikipedia.

“*NSYNC of course is short for kitchen sink,” she said. “Of course, the band is made up of the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one … and Joey.”

“They stole the hearts of teenage girls everywhere and some curious boys,” she added. “There is a reason you’re being honored today -- your music is a soundtrack to a generation.”

Former "Total Request Live!" host Carson Daly then recalled being part of history as the world met and fell in love with the group during “a time when Justin’s perm was the envy of poodles and sheep everywhere.”

After taking a dig at Fatone, Daly then had to pause his speech while loyal fans broke out into a “Joey” chant in support of the star.

Bass recalled the difficulty of hiding his sexuality while he was in the band, while Fatone plugged his hot dog joint, Fat Ones, causing Timberlake to cover his ears while in hysterics.

Timberlake concluded the speeches by declaring his love for his bandmates, a move which sparked a group hug. He then teased that he “can’t wait to see what the future holds,” which caused the crowd to start a, “Reunite!” chant.

After leaving the podium, Chasez -- who earlier thanked the group's late collaborator, Robin Wiley -- hilariously ran back to the microphone to declare, "In case you've forgotten, tomorrow, it's gonna be May!" in reference to the band's hit, "It's Gonna Be Me," which spawned an iconic meme that surfaces every year on May 1.

The event is believed to be the first time the five men have been together since Chasez’s 40th birthday bash in 2016.

The star marks the 2,634th star on the popular tourist strip and was cemented alongside the Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men outside the offices of concert promoter Live Nation.

Earlier this month, Bass opened up to ET about how the group found the whole idea of getting a star surreal.

“It’s silly really,” he said. “We talk pretty much daily, so we’re always joking around, so this is just one of those weird events where we’re like, ‘Really? How did we get here? This is so weird!’ Our whole career we felt like we didn’t deserve anything.’”

Bass added that the achievement was “really just to honor fans,” a sentiment echoed by his former bandmate, 41-year-old singer, songwriter and producer Chasez.

“It’s not really about us -- we’re happy to be there, but at that point that star is mainly for the fans,” Chasez told ET on Friday. “The fans made this happen... They gave us the opportunity to share our music with people.”

Fans camped out overnight in order to get the best view of the ceremony, which was streamed online.

One block away from the star, the group’s loyal followers also turned up in droves to check out a celebratory *NSYNC-themed store, the Dirty Pop-Up, which opened on Saturday and features photo activations and merchandise.

The weekend of *NSYNC fun was timed around Timberlake's Man of the Woods tour hitting Los Angeles for two sold-out shows at The Forum on Saturday and Sunday.

Following an opening set by The Shadowboxers, Timberlake wowed as he belted out hits like "Cry Me a River" amid a three-part stage decked out with fake trees, giant projection screens and laser effects.

A campfire singalong with members of his Tennessee Kids troupe followed, along with a sexy spin with a neon red microphone stand while enclosed by laser beams during "Suit and Tie."

Celebs including DeGeneres and fellow boy banders AJ McLean and Nick Lachey enjoyed date nights at the concert.

