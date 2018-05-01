Avicii reportedly committed suicide with broken glass bottle

Swedish EDM star Avicii used a broken glass bottle to commit suicide, TMZ reports.

Sources reportedly told the outlet that Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, committed suicide by cutting himself with a shard of glass from a broken wine bottle.

The news of the 28-year-old's cause of death comes after his family released a recent a statement alluding to the fact that the DJ had intended to kill himself.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who traveled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress," read the statement, released Thursday. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music."

The statement revealed that the EDM star "really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

According to TMZ, while some sources claim that fatal wound was inflicted on Avicii's neck, another said it was the DJ's wrist. Neither story has been confirmed.

The famous EDM DJ was found dead in Muscat, Oman on April 20.

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Movement and a rare DJ capable of worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations. His famous hits included "Le7els" and "Wake me up."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.