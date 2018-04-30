Elizabeth Olsen slams revealing 'Avengers' costume: 'I would like to cover up a bit'

There are many things Elizabeth Olsen enjoys about her character in "Avengers: Infinity War" but her costume is not one of them. Olsen says Scarlet Witch's plunging corset isn't exactly what she pictured the superhero wearing.

And if she could, Olsen said she would "tweak" the costume a bit.

"It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit," Olsen told ELLE magazine on Friday.

The corset doesn't exactly portray modern women, Olsen argued, though she admitted she understands why female superheroes are dressed a certain way on camera.

"Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit." - Elizabeth Olsen

"I think of the costumes and what we have to wear — it’s more about iconic images, because that's what these movies are.... I think that's the goal with the costumes, and it's not representing the average woman," Olsen continued.

However, the 29-year-old admits she has to laugh when she scans the set with her mostly covered up costars.

"I look around and I'm just like — wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage, and that's a constant joke because they haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much," she added.

Though she would love a slightly more conservative costume, Olsen said she doesn't have any complaints, especially when it comes to working with Marvel — which, she says, promotes diversity.

"It's almost like they're not trying to slap anyone over the head with it, but they recognize that they have such a huge platform, and they're using it to be as inclusive as they can with their storylines and representing the world," Olsen said. "That's why [Black] Panther felt like such a huge thing in culture, and they're aware of it, and their goal is to not make the same stories that have happened over and over and over again."