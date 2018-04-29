'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds posts hilarious congratulations to 'The Avengers'

Although he’s reluctant to join the X-Men, Deadpool apparently has ambitions of joining The Avengers, especially after the massive success of “Infinity War.” Actor Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to congratulate his Marvel comics counterparts, while sharing a fake rejection letter from the super-powered team.

Deadpool is a character whose biggest claim to fame, other than his motor-mouth, is that he’s a character that’s aware he’s in a comic book/movie. Reynolds is no stranger to donning the Deadpool costume for some tongue-in-cheek viral content. He’s previously shown his congratulations to Gal Gadot after “Wonder Woman” toppled his box office record and recently interrupted “Wolverine” actor Hugh Jackman’s birthday video.

In the wake of “Avengers: Infinity War” toppling the previous box office record for a weekend opening, Reynolds shared a fun note of congratulations in which he posted a photo with a fake rejection letter from none other than Tony Stark of the Avengers.

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers,” Reynolds wrote.

The photo shows the brief letter from Stark Industries letterhead reading: “Re: Joining the Avengers. No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No. Sincerely, Tony Stark.”

For fans unfamiliar, the prospect of the Deadpool character appearing alongside Iron Man and the other Avengers is certainly an entertaining thought, but not necessarily possible at this time. Marvel Studios produces the films that make up “The Avengers” franchise called the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Deadpool and the X-Men, however, are owned by 20th Century Fox.

While “Infinity War” continues to clean up at the box office, Reynolds and Deadpool will get their shot at box office success in May when “Deadpool 2” hits theaters promising the bring more characters from the “X-Men” universe and, of course, the infamous Merc with a Mouth.