Kanye West steps out in MAGA cap after Trump Twitter rant

Following a series of pro-Trump tweets, Kanye West has continued to flaunt his Trump support in the streets.

On Wednesday, the rap artist was snapped taking a stroll in his home of Calabasas, Calif. while sporting a "Make America Great Again" cap. The photo of West wearing the signature red Trump hat comes just after the rapper tweeted a selfie of himself wearing the hat, along with several other tweets supporting the president where the rapper even called Trump his "brother."

West wrote, “You don’t have to agree with trump [sic] but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

The rapper continued to defend his views and said, "If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary. I love Hillary too."

In addition to his tweets about the president, West revealed on Tuesday that his MAGA hat was signed by Trump.

Trump later thanked the Grammy award-winning artist for his praise in a retweet which said, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

But it didn't take long for West's wife, Kim Kardashian, to chime in and require her husband to clarify a few things about his political tweets.

Kardashian went on to defend her husband after talk of the rapper's mental health was questioned.

And though she defended her husband's rant, she clarified that while she respects her husband, they have different political views. Kardashian also said that everyone, including West, should be able to express their own opinions without backlash.

"When he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this," Kardashian tweeted. “But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics."