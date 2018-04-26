Celebrities slam Kanye West's Trump tweets, reportedly unfollow rapper

Not everyone is a fan of Kanye West's recent tweets about President Trump.

West's fellow stars have lashed out against West's pro-Trump tweets and a few even reportedly unfollowed the rapper for his latest rant.

The "Famous" rapper, who has always been known for his out-of-the-box thoughts, engaged in a Twitter tirade which began on Tuesday and extended into Wednesday afternoon. He tweeted about everything from Coachella, his family and Donald Trump.

In other tweets, the rapper showed off his MAGA hat and even took a selfie with it. West's tweets later caught the eye of the president who tweeted, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

But West's string of Twitter tweets supporting Trump's presidency didn't go over to well with some of his celebrity friends.

"Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright tweeted, "If you think Donald Trump is a good alternative to anything, you're out of your phucking tree."

John Legend praised West's brilliance but said he didn't agree with his views in another tweet which read, "I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can't be blind to the truth."

Other celebrities indirectly called the rapper out.

"Get Out" director Jordan Peele tweeted that he was "inspired" to begin writing a "Get Out 2" script while Kumail Nanjiani said, "This was the worst twitter day in Twitter history."

More celebrities also shared their sentiments on West's Trump thoughts.

According to Pop Crave, Justin Bieber, BTS, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and Kendrick Lamar are among the famous names who unfollowed the rapper.

But not everyone has condemned West for his controversial statements.

Chance the Rapper chimed into the heated topic and said, "Black people don't have to be Democrats."

He later followed up with another tweet which read, “Next President gon be independent."

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, also stepped into the conversation when her husband's mental health was questioned.

While she defended her husband's rant, she clarified that while she respects her husband, they have different political views. Kardashian also said that everyone, including West, should be able to express their own opinions without backlash.

"When he spoke out about Trump… Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this," Kardashian tweeted. “But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine. He never said he agrees with his politics."