'Night Court' star Harry Anderson's cause of death revealed

“Night Court” star Harry Anderson died of a stroke.

The Buncombe, N.C., medical examiner determined the actor’s immediate cause of death to have been a cardioembolic cerebrovascular accident, a type of stroke, according to his death certificate.

The document, which was obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, also lists influenza and heart disease as contributing to his death.

Anderson, who also starred in the ’90s sitcom “Dave’s World,” died in his sleep last week. He was 65.

In her call to paramedics, Anderson’s wife, Elizabeth Morgan, mentioned that her husband had suffered a series of strokes earlier this year, according to TMZ.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.