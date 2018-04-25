Morgan Freeman's step-granddaughter spoke about 'grandpa feelings' before her murder, text messages reveal

Years-old claims that Morgan Freeman and his slain step-granddaughter E’Dena Hines had a sexual relationship have resurfaced in court as Hines' accused murderer faces trial.

Lamar Davenport is charged with the 2015 murder of Hines, his girlfriend at the time. Davenport's lawyer Beth Unger claimed in court on Friday that Hines “disclosed to Davenport and others that her grandfather engaged in a sexually inappropriate relationship with her,” the New York Daily News reported.

Text messages revealed during the hearing Friday showed Hines spoke about her relationship with Freeman to Davenport.

“I dont ask him for advice,” Hines wrote. “He was calling to ask me ... I blocked him for myself not for you because men who equal grandpa feelings don’t need to be in my life at all.”

KANYE WEST ABRUPTLY FIRES MANAGER SCOOTER BRAUN, FEARS ABOUT HIS HEALTH EMERGE

Rumors have circulated about Hines and Freeman’s relationship for almost a decade. The two denied the claims before Hines' death.

In 2012, Freeman released a statement regarding the rumors: “The recent reports of any pending marriage or romantic relationship of me to anyone are defamatory fabrications from the tabloid media designed to sell papers. What is even more alarming is that these fabrications are now being picked up by the legitimate press as well.”

Hines also released a statement stating the rumors were “untrue” and “hurtful to me and my family.”

Other text messages displayed in court showed Davenport and Hines spoke about breaking up before her death. The texts referenced “outside influences” including her relationship with her grandpa.

BRADLEY COOPER SHOWS FIRST TRAILER OF HIS ‘A STAR IS BORN’ REMAKE

Hines, 33, was found dead on Aug. 16, 2015, outside her Washington Heights apartment in New York City she shared with Davenport. Prosecutors said Hines was stabbed 25 times. Defense lawyers said Davenport was “in the throes of a drug-induced psychosis, and thus is not criminally responsible for her death.”

Davenport could face 25 years to life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.

Hines' grandmother is Freeman’s first wife. The slain woman’s mother is Freeman’s stepdaughter who he adopted, People reported.