Kim Kardashian pushes Instagram's nudity guidelines with most risqué photo yet

Just when we thought we'd seen it all...

Kim Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram that was racy even for the overexposed reality star.

The mother of three shared a completely nude photo of her torso with her legs crossed but not covering herself up. The image ends at Kardashian's upper thighs leaving nearly nothing to the imagination.

According to Instagram's rules, the photo-sharing company does not allow nudity.

"We don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too," the company's guidelines state.

A rep for Instagram did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment regarding if Kardashian's post violates the social media site's rules.

Meanwhile, many of Kardashian's fans said they felt the star went too far this time.

"This is not okay!!!" one user commented on Kardashian's pic.

"I love her but this it [too] much! There is no need to expose everything like that honestly," another user wrote.

Someone else said, "Absolutely disgusting!!! This is appalling......she is a mother of three and should start acting like one!!!"

Others chimed in that they failed to see the connection between the nude photo and the perfume the reality star was promoting.

Kardashian also posted a topless pic with her arms crossed over her body on her Instagram account as a promotion for the fragrance.

The bottle for her scent will be shaped like her body.