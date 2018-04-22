NBC News' source for a fishy statistic about plastic straws is research by a 9-year-old boy

NBC News is still passing off as fact a dubious statistic that Americans use 1.6 straws a day. Critics say the stat is based on research from a 9-year-old boy whose methodology has never undergone any significant scrutiny.

“@NBCNewsBETTER: At an average rate Americans use 1.6 straws per person a day-- most of them ending up in our waterways. We can do better,” the NBC News official Twitter account tweeted on Saturday, one day before Earth Day.

The tweet linked to an NBC News Better article with the title “Fighting pollution by saying ‘no’ to plastic staws.”

“At an average rate, Americans use 1.6 straws a day, or 584 a year, according to the National Park Service,” the article says. “Nationwide, that’s 500 million drinking straws thrown away every day — enough straws to fill about 46,400 school buses each year.

“Environmental groups have targeted disposable drinking straws --that are not recyclable or compostable — for extinction. The ultimate goal: Prevent non-degradable plastic straws from polluting our beaches, waterways and oceans.”

But critics say NBC News Better could do better when it comes to citing such information.

The article attributes the stats to the National Park Service but the agency was not the original source.

The park service actually got it from the recycling company Eco-Cycle, which in turn got it from the 9-year-old boy.

The boy, Milo Cress, of Vermont, who is now 16, told Reason, a libertarian magazine, in January that he arrived at the 500 million straws-a-day figure from phone surveys he conducted in 2011 with straw manufacturers.

The magazine reported that Milo claimed that the National Restaurant Association has endorsed his estimate privately.

Eco-Cycle defends Milo's research on its website.

“Some environmental groups we talked to told us they believe this estimate to be low. While it does include some, it does not include all of the straws attached to juice and milk cartons which are handed out in school lunchrooms and put into lunch boxes every day,” the website says.

Those finding fault with NBC include writer Stephen Miller, who contributes opinion pieces to Fox News.

“Has been debunked over and over and over again online,” Miller tweeted Sunday. “Nbc doesn’t care. They run it anyway.”

Other Twitter users also faulted NBC.

A NBC spokesman did not immediately respond to a Fox News email seeking comment Sunday.

NBC News first drew backlash over the straw article when it was first posted online in March.

“If it’s any comfort for NBC, it can take comfort in knowing it’s not alone in spreading this dubious statistic. On the contrary, NBC is merely the latest in a long string of newsrooms to repeat the 500 million straws claim,” Becket Adams wrote in the Washington Examiner at the time.