'Stranger Things' Season 3 reveals two new characters from the town of Hawkins, Indiana

Things will continue to be strange in the town of Hawkins, Indiana as the cast for “Stranger Things” Season 3 grows even bigger. Two new characters for the Netflix science fiction show have been confirmed.

The popular streaming service announced Wednesday that actors Cary Elwes and Jake Busey will appear as new characters. Elwes, best known for his role in “The Princess Bride,” will join the cast as Mayor Kline.

Kline is described as handsome, slick and sleazy. He’ll be a classic 80s political stereotype, valuing his public image over the people he’s supposed to govern. So far, the show’s only real tie to the municipal side of the town where eerie things happen has been Sheriff Jim Hopper. Now, it seems that the local government will finally get involved with what’s happening.

Additionally, Busey will explore the story from the point of view of a local journalist. According to Netflix, he’ll play a reporter for The Hawkins Post with questionable morals and a sick sense of humor.

According to Variety, Netflix chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, made the casting announcement at the network’s “See What’s Next” event in Rome, where it revealed a slew of new programming coming in the near future.

Both will join recurring actors Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour. There’s currently no word on when “Stranger Things” Season 3 will be available to stream.

The casting news comes after the series’ creators, the Duffer brothers, denied allegations that they stole the show idea.