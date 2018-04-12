Expand / Collapse search
Khloe Kardashian will reportedly allow Tristan Thompson in delivery room for birth of daughter

By Morgan M. Evans | Fox News
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has been accused of cheating on her multiple times, but the rumored behavior may be par for the course for the NBA star.

Despite the flux of Tristan Thompson cheating reports, Khloe Kardashian will allow her baby daddy to be with her in the delivery room according to TMZ

Sources close to the Kardashian family told the outlet that though the reality star is reportedly devastated about the recent cheating reports and is said to have gone 'ballistic' when she discovered the news, she does not want to deny Thompson the life experience of welcoming a child into the world. 

According to the outlet source, the first-time mother is willing to put her feelings aside to allow the NBA star to take part in the bonding experience that occurs in the delivery room right after the birth of a child. 

Following reports of the cheating scandal, on Wednesday night, Thompson returned to Cleveland for a home basketball game and was booed by fans while on the court

The team played against the New York Knicks and when Thompson took the floor after a timeout late in the first quarter, the power forward heard boos throughout the arena. TMZ reported Thompson avoided having his name announced over the PA system.

Some fans even held up signs in support of the athlete's 9-month-pregnant girlfriend. 

On Tuesday, TMZ posted a video claiming to be of the 27-year-old basketball player cheating on his girlfriend with two women in a Washington D.C. nightclub. Kardashian was reportedly about three months into her pregnancy. In the footage taken back in October 2017, Thompson allegedly kisses one girl while the other appears to grope him.

TMZ's video came after The Daily Mail first posted videos of Thompson in hooded sweatshirt cozying up to another woman inside a nightclub. Soon after, The Shade Room posted a separate video that showed Thompson and the woman appearing to enter his hotel in New York together.

Kardashian has yet to comment on the matter. 

On Wednesday afternoon, TMZ reported that Kardashian may have had early contractions and family members, including her sister Kim, were traveling to the city to be there for the birth. 

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report. 

You can find Morgan M. Evans on Twitter @themizfactor.