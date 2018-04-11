Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson accused of cheating: Timeline of their romance

If you’re keeping up with Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson, then you’ve probably heard rumors that he’s been unfaithful to the pregnant reality television star.

Kardashian, 33 and Thompson, a 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, have been dating publicly since 2016 -- the year Kardashian finalized her divorce with former basketball star Lamar Odom. Kardashian ended her four-year marriage to Odom in 2013 after discovering he was cheating.

But Kardashian vowed to put that rocky relationship behind her, and said she was ready to move on with Thompson. On an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in June 2017, the star even revealed the pair had discussed "starting a family."

Nearly nine months later, Kardashian announced she and Thompson were having a daughter together.

Kardashian is due any day now.

So far, she hasn’t addressed any photos or videos that purportedly show Thompson cheating on her as recently as a few weeks ago.

Read on for a brief look at the star couple’s relationship.

April 2017

Rumors began to swirl that Thompson has been cheating on Kardashian. A source even told People that he is a “serial cheater.”

Since then, TMZ has published a video that purportedly shows Thompson getting intimate with two women at the same time at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October 2017.

In the video, Thompson appears to make out with one woman; with another, he appears to stick his head between her breasts, and she grabbed his genitals.

TMZ's video came after The Daily Mail first posted videos of Thompson cozying up to another woman inside a New York City nightclub in April – with Kardashian expected to give birth soon. The Shade Room posted a separate video that appears to show Thompson and the woman entering his hotel.

Kardashian has not yet commented on the cheating rumors, but she did post a romantic Instagram post on April 10 with a photo of her kissing Thompson.

“MOM x DAD x BABY THOMPSON,” Kardashian captioned the post.

March 2018

Kardashian revealed that she is having a daughter with Thompson.

“Thank you Lord for our princess,” she said on Twitter.

December 2017

Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy on social media, saying, “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!”

In the Instagram post, Kardashian also thanked Thompson for “loving me the way that you do.”

“Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!” she said.

June 2017

Kardashian opened up about Thompson on an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," revealing to family members that their relationship was getting serious.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” she announced on the show, according to People. “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

April 2017

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Kardashian said that if Thompson would propose to her, she would accept.

She said then that Thompson is “a believer in God and that’s important" to her.

“Tristan’s morals and ethics are everything I’ve wanted and need in my life,” she added.

March 2017

Thompson appeared on the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” Season 13 premiere.

In the episode, Kardashian was at first hesitant to tell her family about the new relationship, but she eventually brought him to a Kanye West concert that her family attended, People reported.

West is married to Kardashian’s older sister, Kim.

September 2016

The Kardashian-Thompson romance first drew speculation in September 2016.

Fox News’ Morgan Evans and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.