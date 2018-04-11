Khloe Kardashian reportedly went 'ballistic' over Tristan Thompson cheating rumors

Khloe Kardashian went crazy when she got word that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had seeminly cheated on her with several different women, according to multiple reports.

“Khloe is completely devastated," a source disclosed to Entertainment Tonight. "Tristan is a man Khloe built a life with and saw as her forever. Khloe’s mother, Kris, flew to Cleveland to be with her and support her in whatever she needs."

Another source who spoke to the New York Post told the outlet that when Kardashian saw the photos and videos of Thompson, "She went absolutely ballistic at him. She is not only hurt, she is humiliated and worried for their child. How could he do this, and so publicly, when their baby daughter could arrive within a week?”

Kardashian, who is nine months pregnant, remains in Ohio, where Thompson's home is. According to The Post, Thomspon made his way back to Cleveland from New York and was reportedly home with Kardashian when the cheating reports surfaced.

TMZ reported on Wednesday Kardashian's mother and sister Kim are on their way to Ohio. TMZ claimed Khloe may be having early contractions.

While Thompson was in New York, multiple reports broke that the NBA star was caught cheating on his pregnant girlfriend.

"I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone," Kardashian previously wrote of Thompson on her personal app. "Because of that, I took it very slowly and was cautious about how I went about 'us.' I made sure we had very in-depth conversations. I wanted to make sure that those conversations were backed up by actions."