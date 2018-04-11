Kevin Spacey sexual assault case reviewed by Los Angeles DA

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against disgraced Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey, Fox News has learned Wednesday.

A case was presented April 5 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

No other details were given.

The fallen star of Netflix’s “House of Cards” was accused of sexual assault late last year by several men both in the U.S. and U.K. Officials in both countries opened criminal investigations to further explore the claims.

The 58-year-old actor has since been fired from the popular series. He also was replaced by Christopher Plummer in the Oscar-nominated crime thriller “All the Money in the World.”

“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp last year accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. He claimed the star, then 26, made sexual advances toward him in 1986 when Rapp was just 14.

Spacey took to social media saying he was “horrified” by the allegations and claimed not to remember the shocking incident. Spacey wrote he owed the now-46-year-old “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

A post shared by Kevin Spacey (@kevinspacey) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:02pm PDT

Spacey added that despite having relationships over the years with both men and women, “I choose now to live as a gay man.” The statement quickly stirred outrage online.

Spacey has since disappeared from the limelight.