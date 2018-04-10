Adult film star Nikki Benz sues porn company Brazzers, director and performer alleging sexual battery

Adult film star Nikki Benz filed a lawsuit Monday against pornographic production company Brazzers, director Tony T. and porn star Ramon Nomar alleging she was “struck on the face, head and breasts hard enough to cause her bleed” while shooting an adult film in 2016.

Benz, 36, filed the lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court Monday alleging “battery, assault, sexual battery, gender violence and other counts,” The Wrap reported.

The actress stated that the only things she was aware of before filming in December 2016 was that “the shoot would be hardcore and what she would be wearing.”

Benz alleged the film’s director, Tony T. “slapped her face and breasts’, saying ‘Open your eyes b----‘ and ‘Open your f---ing eyes,” the suit stated.

“He would film with one hand and choke Benz with the other hand. Nomar stomped on Benz’s head. Between Tony T. and Nomar, Benz was hit, slapped choked and thrown on the ground and against the wall,” the lawsuit read.

The suit also alleged Benz was beaten to the point of bleeding.

The porn star claimed she never gave Tony T. permission to touch her while filming and told him not to during the shoot.

Benz claimed when she was asked during the exit interview if she would work with Tony T. again she said the director forced her to say “yes” or she would not be paid.

Benz, an AVN [Adult Video News] Hall of Fame inductee, said she suffered “pain, suffering, emotional distress, as well as past and future medical expenses and lost wages” following the shoot.

Benz spoke out the same month of the shoot, TMZ reported. Following the allegations, Brazzers cut ties with the director. Tony T. has also filed a lawsuit against Benz, Brazzers and its parent company MindGeek for defamation.