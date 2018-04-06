Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan sounds upbeat, cheerful in audio recorded on day she died

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Dolores O'Riordan helped the band rocket to fame in the 1990s with hits like Zombie, Linger and Dreams. Video

Lead singer of The Cranberries dead at 46

Dolores O'Riordan helped the band rocket to fame in the 1990s with hits like Zombie, Linger and Dreams.

Dolores O’Riordan, famed singer of the Cranberries who died in January, sounds cheerful in a voice message recorded on the day she died, according to a report.

In the message to friend and music label executive Dan Waite, O’Riordan offers her opinion of a cover version of the Cranberries' 1994 hit, "Zombie," and says she's available to help with the record, if needed, according to the message, which was obtained by TMZ.

She left the message Jan. 15, the same day the Irish-born O'Riordan, 46, died in a London hotel room, the report says.

Irish band 'The Cranberries' lead singer Dolores O'Riordan performs live at Dublin's Castle on April 29. The Cranberries gave their first Dublin performance in four years at the opening of Dublin's biggest festival. FP - RP2DRIBUDVAA

Dolores O'Riordan performing at Dublin's castle in April, 2000.  (Reuters)

“I’m in London. ... I think it’s f---ing awesome. It sounds f---ing terribly good,” O’Riordan says to Waite, regarding the Bad Wolves’ recording. “I think I can come into the studio if you need me.”

According to TMZ, the time stamp on the recording is 1:12 a.m. in London. She was found dead in the hotel room at 9 a.m. The cause of death remains unknown. Police described her death as “sudden.” 

O’Riordan attempted suicide in 2013 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2015, the New York Daily News reported. Her 20-year marriage to Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton ended in 2014. They had three children together.

Bad Wolves released their cover version of “Zombie” a month after O’Riordan died and donated the proceeds to her children.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.