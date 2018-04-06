Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan sounds upbeat, cheerful in audio recorded on day she died

Dolores O’Riordan, famed singer of the Cranberries who died in January, sounds cheerful in a voice message recorded on the day she died, according to a report.

In the message to friend and music label executive Dan Waite, O’Riordan offers her opinion of a cover version of the Cranberries' 1994 hit, "Zombie," and says she's available to help with the record, if needed, according to the message, which was obtained by TMZ.

She left the message Jan. 15, the same day the Irish-born O'Riordan, 46, died in a London hotel room, the report says.

“I’m in London. ... I think it’s f---ing awesome. It sounds f---ing terribly good,” O’Riordan says to Waite, regarding the Bad Wolves’ recording. “I think I can come into the studio if you need me.”

According to TMZ, the time stamp on the recording is 1:12 a.m. in London. She was found dead in the hotel room at 9 a.m. The cause of death remains unknown. Police described her death as “sudden.”

O’Riordan attempted suicide in 2013 and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2015, the New York Daily News reported. Her 20-year marriage to Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton ended in 2014. They had three children together.

Bad Wolves released their cover version of “Zombie” a month after O’Riordan died and donated the proceeds to her children.