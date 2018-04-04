'Roseanne' revival wins in the ratings, holds strong in its second week

ABC’s “Roseanne” reboot is still going strong in its second week, reeling in more than 15 million viewers for Tuesday’s episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The premiere of the highly-anticipated return of the Conner family drew just over 18 million viewers last week, and the network is likely pleased with the strong showing in week two.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the show averaged a 3.9 rating among adults in the key demo of 18 to 49 year olds with about 15.2 million total viewers on Tuesday.

The typically liberal ABC brought back “Roseanne” after a 20-year hiatus last week, and the results proved the TV world was still interested in watching Roseanne Barr, 65, and her TV family. Barr has been open about her pro-Trump views in real life and on the show.

In Tuesday’s episode, “Roseanne Gets the Chair,” Roseanne tried to whip Darlene’s teenage daughter into shape. The episode focused on Roseanne’s parenting tactics and how the family related to each other.

The show’s premiere, meanwhile, focused on politics. A theme of the premiere was that Roseanne and Aunt Jackie hadn’t spoken since the 2016 election. Although President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton are never mentioned by name, it came out that Jackie supported the latter while Roseanne wanted to see what the former had to offer. Darlene hoped to mend their relationship by inviting Jackie over, but it proved tougher than she realized when Jackie shows up ready to debate.

And since the show’s big return, Barr has reappeared on social media.

Over the weekend, Barr made headlines for getting into a heated debate with writer Jared Yates Sexton over an article he wrote about the show’s pro-Trump plots.

She also turned heads for a tweet claiming Trump “has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world…” She has since deleted the controversial post.

By Sunday, it seemed Barr wanted to get back to her original plan of using her platform to promote her show.

She wrote, “Let's stop fighting and start solving problems together.”

Barr live-tweeted Tuesday's episode.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.