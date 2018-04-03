Roseanne Barr is back on TV and getting into social media squabbles

Roseanne Barr is back in more ways than one.

The 65-year-old star is making headlines as her “Roseanne” reboot soars in the ratings, and as her show reemerged the comedian reentered the wild world of Twitter, which she quit late last year.

In January, Barr explained that she signed off the social networking site while she worked on the show’s highly anticipated reboot.

“… I am not on Twitter anymore and actually it was my children who took my Twitter password away from me,” she told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. “I did not want it to overshadow the show. So I am taking a bit of a break.”

That break is now over. Last week, Barr revealed to USA Today she was ready to reappear on Twitter, but she claimed she was not going to use the platform to get political – at least that was the plan.

Stating that politics were what drove her off of Twitter for several months, Barr told USA Today: “I had to get off there because everybody was mad at me. I’m not doing any more politics. I don’t want to get anyone mad at me. I’ll try to find another way to say what is important for me.”

But her plan to be apolitical did not last long. Over the weekend, Barr made headlines for getting into a heated debate with writer Jared Yates Sexton over an article he wrote about the show’s pro-Trump plots.

She also turned heads for a tweet claiming Trump “has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world…” She has since deleted the controversial post.

By Sunday, it seemed Barr wanted to get back to her original plan of using her platform to promote her show.

She wrote, “Let's stop fighting and start solving problems together.”

Her subsequent tweets have since focused on Tuesday’s upcoming episode of “Roseanne” – the third episode of the rebooted show. The current season is only eight episodes long but the show has already scored more episodes and a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There’s a clear reason why – the show has been a huge hit.

The typically liberal ABC brought back “Roseanne” after a 20-year hiatus to a massive audience, with a 5.1 rating in the key demo of adults age 18-49 and 18.1 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, starring a pro-Trump title character, was “the highest-rated regularly-scheduled scripted show of the last few seasons, as well as the highest-rated sitcom in recent memory,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trade magazine wrote that “Roseanne” dominated every other program on broadcast television for its two-part premiere, which aired on March 27.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.