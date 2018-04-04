'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham want televised wedding, report says

“Bachelor” Arie Luyendyk Jr. and financée Lauren Burnham aren't sick of the spotlight.

The controversial “Bachelor” couple are “heavily pushing” for a TV special on their wedding and want to tie the knot before the end of the year, sources told E! News on Tuesday.

"They are still waiting to get confirmation from ABC for the TV special," a source told the site. "And are heavily pushing for this... Nothing has been locked in yet until they get the green light from ABC."

Luyendyk and Burnham, who got engaged during the two-night finale of the “Bachelor,” are reportedly in the “planning stages” of the wedding and have been looking at several venues.

Another source said the couple wants to televise their wedding to “show the world how real their love is."

"They have visited both sides of their families and have been spending majority of their time in Arizona. They are both attached at the hip and inseparable. They are completely in love and are really excited about their future,” a source said.

Luyendyk’s engagement to Burnham stunned “Bachelor” fans when the race car driver broke off his engagement to Becca Kufrin to be with the 25-year-old Virginia native, who was initially the runner-up of the season. Luyendyk and Kufrin, now the “Bachelorette,” had been engaged for two months.

Burnham recently uprooted her life in Virginia to live in Scottsdale, Ariz., with her fiancé. The couple documented their recent trip and move on social media.

The 36-year-old “Bachelor” star also angered fans on social media when he attempted to play an April Fool’s Day joke claiming Burnham was pregnant. Social media users said the joke was done in “poor taste” considering some women’s struggle to get pregnant.

He apologized Tuesday, saying he has “sympathy for women struggling from infertility.”